Team GB Olympic gold medallist Vicky Wright received a hero’s welcome as she returned to her job as a nurse after clinching the top prize in women’s curling.Cheers of “what an achievement” and “we are so proud” rang throughout Ward B11 at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert in the Falkirk Council area, where the 28-year-old has worked for the last seven years.The ward was dressed in flowers, bunting and balloons, and even had its own makeshift curling rink, which Wright took to immediately and scored a bullseye each time.The Scots athlete and her fellow women’s curling team players Eve Muirhead...

WORLD ・ 22 MINUTES AGO