New museum planned for site of historic South Memphis school

Downtown Memphis skyline MoSH has been chosen to collaborate with the South City team on the preparation and launch of its museum, which is proposed for the summer of 2024. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South City Museum & Cultural Center (SCMCC) announced a collaboration with the Memphis Museum of Science & History (MoSH).

The museum will celebrate South Memphis, an area of the city that has produced some of Memphis’ most notable civic leaders, entrepreneurs, politicians, artists, and athletes, and is well known for its cultural contributions to the Memphis community.

“Our mission is to create a place to commemorate the past and celebrate the future, showcasing the history of one of Memphis’ oldest African American neighborhoods. We are grateful to the Museum of Science & History for their assistance in planning and curation of our new space, which is so important to the people of this great neighborhood,” said Archie Willis III, Board Chair of the SCMCC.

MoSH has been chosen to collaborate with the South City team on the preparation and launch of its museum, which is proposed for the summer of 2024.

MoSH will provide guidance in areas of museum management, including Exhibits and Collections, Guest Services, and Community Engagement.

“We are so excited to partner with Archie and the South City Museum & Cultural Center. It’s an incredible project that will elevate not just this part of Memphis, but the entire region. Our team can’t wait to get started as we help make this vision come alive for South City and for Memphis,” said Kevin Thompson, Executive Director of MoSH.

The proposed site of the SCMCC is Porter School, just east of Danny Thomas Blvd, which also previously housed the MLK Transition Academy.

The SCMCC’s initial focus area spans from the Mississippi River on the Westside to East Parkway South on the East; from Beale Street/Vance Avenue on the North and to Mallory Avenue/Norris Road/Ball Road on the Southside.

The SCMCC aims to commemorate the accomplishments of the community by chronicling the historically significant places, events, and residents of the area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.