Dallas County, TX

Roads Across The Metroplex Are Slick, Check Out These Winter Weather Driving Tips To Keep Your Family Safe

 4 days ago
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Winter weather is having a big impact on North Texas roadways and the safety of travelers.

AAA Texas suggests drivers delay trips when especially bad weather is expected, but if you are hitting the highway you should let others know your intended route, destination and estimated time of arrival.

Here are some simple steps to take to prepare your vehicle for driving in bad weather –

  • Clean the outside and inside of your windshield at least once a week
  • Keep your car’s windshield and rear-window defrosters in good working condition
  • Keep your windshield wiper blades fresh
  • Clear all snow and ice from the vehicle’s windows, roof, hood, trunk lid and any other covered areas
  • Use an ice scraper to remove snow and ice from your windshield and all windows, including side and rear windows

Drivers should also remember the importance of having well-maintained tires, which are critical to maintain traction on wet roads.

Check out these tips for tire safety –

  • Inflate tires to the correct pressure after checking the air pressure when the tires are cool. Low tire pressure results in poor handling and braking, reduced gas mileage, and excessive wear.
  • Check the tread depth. An easy way to determine if a tire is worn out is to place an upside-down quarter (not a penny) in a tire tread. If you can see the top of George’s head, it’s time to replace the tire.
  • Rotate your Tires regularly. Ideally, rotate your tires every 5,000 miles.
  • Check your tires periodically for uneven tread/wear patterns and replace tires if necessary.
  • Know the Tire’s Age. As a tire ages, its rubber becomes hard and brittle, losing elasticity and strength.
  • Check Your Trunk. An increasing number of new vehicles today come with tire-inflation kits instead of spare tires; some vehicles are equipped with run-flat tires and no spare tire. Check to see which option your vehicle has. If it does have a spare tire, make sure to keep it properly inflated.
  • Don’t Overload Your Vehicle. The combination of under-inflated tires and an overloaded a vehicle is one of the most dangerous conditions, because the tires can overheat and possibly fail.

Once on the road drivers should make sure their headlights are on, reduce their speed and leave plenty of room to stop. You should allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the vehicle in front of you. To avoid skidding, brake gently when you have to stop. Drivers should never use cruise control on wet, snow-covered or icy roads.

Before getting on the road drivers need to make themselves aware of the possible icy roads they’ll travel and be especially careful on bridges and overpasses. Be careful on infrequently traveled roads, which may not be cleared as often as other roads.

If you must pull off the road, wait for a safe opportunity and pull off the road as far as you can. It is best to pull into a business, rest area or parking lot, rather than on the road’s shoulder.

Some driving situations require fast action to avoid a crash and the decision to steer or brake can have very different outcomes. When traveling at more than 25 mph, AAA Texas recommends steering over braking to avoid a collision in winter-like conditions, as less distance is required to steer around an object than to brake to a stop. In slick conditions, sudden braking can lead to loss of vehicle control. Braking on slippery surfaces requires you to look further ahead and increase following and stopping distances. Plan stopping distances as early as possible and always look 20-30 seconds ahead of your vehicle to ensure you have time and space to stop safely.

And then there’s the dreaded skid — do you steer into it or not?

When a vehicle begins to skid, it’s important not to panic and continue to look and steer in the direction you want the car to go. Avoid slamming on the brakes as that will further upset the vehicle’s balance and make it harder to control.

CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day Ahead As Texas Prepares For Winter Precipitation

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as winter precipitation is expected in North Texas. WHAT TO EXPECT WEDNESDAY? Drizzle and freezing drizzle overnight Wednesday Coverage to be spotty and light in most of North Texas throughout the day Some pockets of heavy sleet in northwest (and potentially southeast) counties before sunrise and in early AM hours. WHAT TO EXPECT WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY? More widespread freezing rain/sleet Some areas with heavier bursts of freezing rain/sleet More widespread impacts, including Thursday morning commutes Ahead of the winter weather, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has been ordered to increase...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

After a Hard Freeze Friday Morning, Weekend Rain on the Way

Update: School Closings | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar. North Texas school districts are reporting closures, cancellations, and delays due to winter weather. Here's the full list. Friday morning started cold! Temperatures were in the 20s. The day stays cold with unseasonable cool temperatures. Highs will be in the low...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roads Improve But Slick Spots Remain, Winter Storm Warning Continues

Update: School Closings | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar. North Texas school districts are reporting closures, cancellations, and delays due to winter weather. Here's the full list. A Winter Storm Warning covers much of North Texas including the DFW metro area until 6 p.m. Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

