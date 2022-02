Shannon McCable’s big Mardi Gras Masked Ball happens March 12 at 6 p.m. The only true Gothic gaslight in Sacramento flickers in the winter shade as trumpets and trombones echo from a porch above it. Their snarling, sinister swing is blasting from a set of speakers, Tom Waits fronting the sacred guardians of New Orleans culture – the Preservation Hall Jazz Band – as their improvised ensemble falls into a buzzed kind of bliss playing “Tootie Ma is a Big Fine Thing.” Past the door, the city’s Vampire Queen is moving by a jeweled skull, some witch and voodoo totems and a piano draped in Mardi Gras beads that gleam in the early sun.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO