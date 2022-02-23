ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Ways to Lighten Your Pet's Environmental Paw Print

By Jill Waldbieser
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePet owners like to treat their fur babies like real babies, but the parallels don't just end with how adorable they are and how much we love them. Considering food, toys, clothing and waste disposal, both tend to suck up a lot of natural resources. "When it comes to pets, the...

WSAV News 3

Age-appropriate ways your kids can help care for pets

(WGHP) — Today is World Spay Day. It’s a day set aside to focus on reducing pet population by making sure pets gets spayed or neutered. So in this week’s Mommy Matters, we’re looking at ways to teach children to be responsible pet owners at any age. Pets are a great way to help children […]
PETS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: Why Dogs Paw Their Owners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed why dogs paw their owners. She said they paw  in order to communicate with people. “They want attention, they want food, they want reassurance, they want cuddling, they will want playtime, so they want something from you,” Erickson said. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
ANIMALS
WYTV.com

These Valentine’s Day gifts can hurt your pets

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Your home might be stocked with goodies from Valentine’s Day — chocolates, flowers and perfume. A local veterinarian said those items could be dangerous for your pet. Veterinarian John Daugherty, of Poland Veterinary Centre, said as little as four ounces of chocolate can...
POLAND, OH
WacoTrib.com

Here's what to feed your pet turtle or frog

Pet turtles and frogs need the right food to ensure that they have a complete, healthy diet. You might also need to feed them nutritional supplements to augment their diet and keep them looking and feeling healthy. Here are some considerations to make when feeding your aquatic reptile or amphibian, plus recommendations on some aquatic pet foods to try.
ANIMALS
moneytalksnews.com

9 Ways to Pay for a Pet Emergency

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Pet emergencies, like human emergencies, are unexpected, scary and expensive. In fact, veterinary care in the U.S. is a $31.4 billion industry, based on data from 2020. With costs expected to continue to rise, how can you ensure that your pet receives the best care in the event of an emergency? First, you need to plan ahead for something you hope will never happen.
PETS
The Mint Hill Times

Paw-fect Ways To Love Fur Babies

CHARLOTTE – With National Love Your Pet Day coming up on February 20th, we can’t think of a better time to talk about some ways to show love to your fur babies! The first thing some would think of would be giving a pet treats, but there are other creative ways to show your affection. Here are a few:
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Here’s How to Enter Your Pet to be the Next Cadbury Bunny

Cadbury's Bunny tryouts are back, and your adorable fur baby could be the face of the brand. Here's what you need to do for your pet to become a finalist. Did you know your pet could be in the Cadbury Bunny Commercial this Easter and win $5,000? I'm super excited because I already have a bunny costume for CoCo Chanel. Of course, I do! My pups have a closet full of costumes. I'd like to say that they enjoy playing dress-up, but that would be a lie. My pups would run around "naked" all day if they could have it their way. It's all for my enjoyment to get some great photos.
PET SERVICES
KRDO News Channel 13

Ways to keep your pets safe in the cold weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The below zero temperatures this week call for not only you to bundle up but your pets as well. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets too. The Humane Society says animals can get hypothermia or frostbite The post Ways to keep your pets safe in the cold weather appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Miami Herald

Paws Up! A Complete Guide to Food Network Stars’ Pets

The best kitchen assistants! While many Food Network stars are known for whipping up tasty treats on camera, they are often supported by furry, four-legged companions. “From the time I was born there were always cats in my house,” Bobby Flay wrote in a March 2017 CBS News essay. “My mom was and still is obsessed with them. As an only child, they were as close to my brothers as I had. I spent countless hours side by side with them and we kept each other company.”
PETS
104.5 KDAT

What’s Something Ridiculous Your Pet is Afraid Of? [GALLERY]

Here's more proof that no matter how tough your pets act, they're all just big babies at heart!. One of my least favorite household tasks is making ice by filling up ice trays, so for Christmas this year, I asked for a countertop ice maker. I was so excited to bring it home and set it up, but you know who wasn't? My dog Tater. When I made my very first batch of ice, he LOST HIS MIND. I figured that it was just a new sound and that he would get used to it. Well, it's been over two months now, and that still hasn't happened. Every single time the ice maker shoots out more ice, he runs to the kitchen, paces back and forth in front of the machine, and whines and barks until it stops. I got the ice maker to make my life easier, but instead, it has made my life a little bit of a nightmare. It's a good thing he's cute!
PETS
Greatist

The First Paw Prints of Your Pet Parenting Journey

Ever want to try something new but have no idea where to start? We’re comin' in hot with the tools, the skills, and the inspo you need to tackle a new hobby or activity with confidence. Your First Gear starts here. So you’ve been fantasizing about having a cuddle...
PETS
Marshall News Messenger

Mardi Paws: Adoption event planned at Marshall Pet Adoption Center

The Marshall Pet Adoption Center will host the Mardi Paws Clear the Shelters event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. at the center at 2502 E. Travis St. next door to the Marshall Junior High School. All adoptions during this event will cost patrons just $22,...
MARSHALL, TX

