Harlingen, TX

Whataburger offering custom Xbox as part of sweepstakes

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger is giving customers an opportunity to win one of four custom Xbox Series Xs as part of a sweepstakes.

Customers can enter the Whataburger Xbox Loyalty Sweepstakes by placing an order through the Whataburger mobile app at a participating restaurant, according to a release by Whataburger.

Winners will receive an Xbox Series X with a Whataburger themed console skin, valued at $550, the post stated.

The first two consoles come in white and orange, featuring the Whataburger sign. The third features a blue, cloudy background, with the final skin made up of the iconic stickers that are placed on Whataburger orders.

The final drawing will be held on March 1. Winners will be notified by email or phone.

To view more information and check eligibility, visit the post by Whataburger by using the following link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

