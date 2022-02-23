ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin: Americans will feel 'consequences' of sanctions

The Kremlin this week warned that Americans will feel the "consequences" of sanctions against Russia, with the country suggesting that they will cause strain on global financial energy markets.

“There is no doubt that the sanctions introduced against us will hit global financial and energy markets. The United States will not be left out, with its ordinary citizens feeling the consequences of the price increase in full,” Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

“I can’t recall a single day when our country lived without any restrictions from the Western world,” he added. “We learned to work in such conditions. And not only survive, but also develop our state.”

The comments come as President Biden announced sanctions against Russia after it entered Ukraine and declared two of its separatist regions to be independent states.

Biden on Tuesday acknowledged that Americans could endure economic pain as a result of the crisis.

“Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home. We need to be honest about that,” he said at the time, adding that gas prices are likely to continue to surge.

He also said that the US is prepared to take further action should Russia move forward with invading Ukraine.

“If Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions,” Biden said.

Some European officials and Japanese officials have also announced that they will join the U.S. in implementing sanctions on Russia.

