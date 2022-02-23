Snowmobiler in Upper Michigan dies after collision with log truck

CANTON (CBS) — An autopsy has been completed on Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the department who was found dead last weekend outside a Canton home. “The autopsy was performed today but did not yield information suitable for dissemination at this time,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday. “The investigation remains ongoing.” According to the D.A., O’Keefe appeared to have been in the cold for some time before he was found early Saturday morning near a home on Fairview Road belonging to people he knew. O’Keefe was off-duty. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. “John will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the Boston Police Department as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, and loved ones during this difficult time,” police said in a statement.

CANTON, MA ・ 26 DAYS AGO