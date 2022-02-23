ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Snowmobiler in Upper Michigan dies after collision with log truck

By Melissa Vennix
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORAN TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace post are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that occurred on February 22 in...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Michigan#Logging Truck#Hendrick#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident#The Michigan State#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Boston

Autopsy Completed On Boston Police Officer Found Dead Outside Canton Home

CANTON (CBS) — An autopsy has been completed on Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the department who was found dead last weekend outside a Canton home. “The autopsy was performed today but did not yield information suitable for dissemination at this time,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday.  “The investigation remains ongoing.” According to the D.A., O’Keefe appeared to have been in the cold for some time before he was found early Saturday morning near a home on Fairview Road belonging to people he knew. O’Keefe was off-duty. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. “John will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the Boston Police Department as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, and loved ones during this difficult time,” police said in a statement.
CANTON, MA
Detroit News

Marijuana operation uncovered by police in basement of Crumbley home

Rochester Hills — The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter had an unsecured "marijuana grow operation" in their basement, Oakland County prosecutors said Thursday. The revelation came during testimony from Oakland County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Peschke, who was among the authorities searching the couple's house following...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
B98.5

Maine Man Killed In Monday Evening Crash On Route 1

A 39 year old Maine man is dead following a Monday evening crash in Hancock. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, at around 7:30 on Monday (February 21st, 2022), first responders were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Route 1 in Hancock.
HANCOCK, ME
NBC 26 WGBA

8-year-old dead after car goes into ditch on Highway 41, 141

An 8-year-old girl is dead after a pickup truck went into a ditch on Highway 41 and 141 near Sampson Road in Abrams at about 1:05 a.m. Thursday. A 34-year-old man from Suring was driving the car northbound when he exited on the northbound exit ramp. The car failed to stop at a stop sign and continued into a ditch.
ABRAMS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy