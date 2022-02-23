ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Monochromatic Makeup Looks Are Here To Step Up Your Style Game This Spring

By Neha Jamil
vivaglammagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWearing the same color on two or more features of your face describes monochromatic makeup completely. But that definition shouldn’t bind your idea of monochrome makeup. Your monochrome look...

vivaglammagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Concealer Trick Every Woman Should Be Trying For An Instant Facelift

While contour is often lauded as the most effective way to alter the appearance of your face, well applied concealer is actually just as useful in creating a natural lift as well. The most common location to apply concealer to is under the eyes in order to masquerade puffiness and dark circles, but there are other areas that, when well blended, can highlight and enhance your complexion for the illusion of a face lift without actually going under the knife. We spoke with celebrity makeup artist Nydia Figueroa who outlined her top tips for using concealer as an anti-aging tool to support your natural beauty and play into your more youthful side.
MAKEUP
shefinds

The Classic Eye Makeup Trick That Gives You An Instant Face Lift

Makeup is one of the best tools to utilize for enhancing your appearance and highlighting your best features without making any permanent changes to your face. Mastering the application techniques that most effectively flatter your look is essential for nailing your makeup day after day and getting a well-deserved boost of confidence that comes from feeling good in your skin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Can Short Haircuts Make You Look Older? We Asked A Celebrity Hairstylist

While you certainly don’t have to cut your hair short as you age, having less hair to style and color is undeniably convenient. One common misconception about short hair on aging beauties is that it makes you look older. Drawing attention to your beautiful features with a shorter cut is actually a tried and true trick to make you look younger!
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Eyeliner#Influencer#Monochrome#Bind
WWD

Spring 2022 Trends: 10 Pieces to Update Your Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. The message from designers for spring is all about getting dressed again in bright colors, plays on texture, new silhouettes and statement-making accessories. These themes are relevant as restrictions loosen across the globe, but dressing up isn’t about throwing out the baby with the bathwater — rather, the key is adding in a few thoughtful pieces to update an existing wardrobe.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Fendi RTW Spring 2022 Here, WWD highlights 10 easy pieces to inject newness into your look. 1. The Catsuit Is 2022 the year...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
latest-hairstyles.com

28 Bixie Haircut Examples Trending in 2022

The bixie haircut is a combination of a pixie and bob cut. This trendy cut offers the fullness of a short pixie and the versatility of a bob. The cut is customizable, making it suitable for women of all ages. First, Tucker encourages you to make sure that your preferred...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Least-Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
latest-hairstyles.com

18 Greatest Pixie Haircuts for Women Over 60 with Fine Hair

The best pixie haircuts for women over 60 with fine hair create a fuller, more voluminous style. These are short in length but are versatile to any shape and texture. Florida-based salon owner and stylist Kymber Palmer share her take on a pixie cut. “It looks incredibly intentional and more “put together” than a stringy bob or a long shag,” she states.
HAIR CARE
Grazia

Beyoncé's New Hair Transformation is Her Most Dramatic Yet

Who doesn't love a celeb hair transformation? Not least when it's Beyoncé's. The singer took to Instagram to reveal that her long, tousled honeyed blonde is no longer. That's right: Beyoncé has gone short, and naturally, she looks amazing. The images were part of her Ivy Park x...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The Worst Haircuts For Thinning Hair That Exaggerate Fallout

Getting the right haircut to adequately flatter your features and hair texture will instantly elevate your look, and particularly if you have thinning or limp strands you can utilize a new style to give your locks a boost and hide patches of hair fallout. However, if you head into the salon without knowing what to ask for, you run the risk of ending up with a style that may further exacerbate the issue, drawing more attention to the sparse patches and removing any volume your locks may be capable of achieving.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Best Haircut For Women With Thin Hair

Finding the right cut for your hair texture is one of the best ways to enhance your look and flatter your features. While thicker strands often do well with layered looks to help utilize the texture, it can oftentimes be more difficult to determine the perfect cut for locks that fall on the thinner side. It’s tempting to simply follow the trends when it comes to getting a new haircut, but tailoring your trim to your specific needs with the help of your stylist will allow you the best chance at loving your look even outside of how they styled it at the salon.
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

The Room You Should Always Organize First, According to Experts

Can organizing just one room in your home actually make a difference? For those who tend toward an “all or nothing” approach to cleaning and organizing, the idea of one room tidied and organized to perfection seems great — but not as great as if every room were tidied and organized. Often, though, trying to get to every room can leave you with exactly zero rooms which are fully organized — and ultimately create a whole lot of mess.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cosmopolitan

How to Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 15 Best Products and Tips, According to Experts

I gotta say: My favorite part about cutting my hair off every few years is the panic-Googling that inevitably occurs a few days later. You know, that moment when you're desperately searching "how to make your hair grow faster," because you suddenly miss your longer, fuller-looking hair (yay for regret and anxiety!). And if you’ve ever gotten spur-of-the-moment bangs, or decided to finally try a short bob or a lob haircut, you’ve probably found yourself in a similar Google spiral, searching for ways to grow your hair out immediately.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Collagen-Boosting Drink Does Wonders For Aging Skin

So much has been said about the power of drinking green tea for its many skincare benefits— from its antioxidant compounds (reduces skin inflammation) to its ability to reduce signs of sun damage. What you might not know about this healthy beverage, is that it can also help boost the production of collagen— the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy