I-4 Express to Start Opening on Saturday

Central Florida motorists will soon have a new transportation option. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) anticipates opening the managed lanes, known locally as I-4 Express, to motorists on Saturday, February 26.

Crews will begin opening access points of I-4 Express early Saturday morning. All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-4 Express are anticipated to be open to traffic as soon as 10 a.m. on Saturday.

I-4 Express will open with an introductory rate of 50 cents per tolling segment. Traveling the entire length of I-4 Express will cost $3.50 eastbound and $3.00 westbound during the introductory period.

Following the introductory rate, toll pricing will be adjusted based on traffic volumes in I-4 Express to manage congestion. Pricing will not be a fixed rate and will vary based on the number of vehicles using I-4 Express. The current toll rate will be displayed on overhead electronic signs in advance of each entrance. Nonstop electronic tolling will enable motorists to pay using an active, properly mounted SunPass or other Florida-accepted transponders. No cash or TOLL-BY-PLATE option will be available. For more information, please visit i4express.com.

As drivers navigate the new traffic pattern, motorists are advised to allow extra time in their trip for any additional congestion that may occur. No unauthorized vehicles are currently permitted in I-4 Express while crews remain active in the managed lanes as they make final adjustments in preparation for opening day.

Types of managed lanes used across the U.S. include reversible lanes, high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, and express lanes, and they are designed to address highway congestion. I-4 Express is FDOT’s approach to managing congestion on Interstate 4 (I-4) and includes two dedicated lanes in each direction of I-4 to provide motorists another reliable transportation option to travel around Central Florida.

I-4 Express, which extends from just west of Kirkman Road (State Road (S.R.) 435) in Orange County to just east of S.R. 434 in Seminole County, is separated from the rest of traffic by a concrete barrier wall with limited access points to support longer trips.

Motorists can use the interactive map at i4express.com/plan-your-trip before getting behind the wheel to see where to enter and exit I-4 Express based on their destination.