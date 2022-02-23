ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Best high schools in Tennessee

By Stacker
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uhgqg_0eMr3UEM00

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

How “tax-friendly” is Tennessee?

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Find out how the best high schools in the state stack up against each other, 8 of the 10 schools on the list are private schools. Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Tennessee using rankings from Niche .

#10. Central Magnet School
– District: Rutherford County Schools, TN
Public
– Enrollment: 1,248 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. The Ensworth School
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 1,189 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Baylor School
– Location: Chattanooga
Private
– Enrollment: 1,022 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Memphis University School
– Location: Memphis
Private
– Enrollment: 630 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School
– District: Metro Nashville Public Schools, TN
Public
– Enrollment: 907 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

States sending the most people to Tennessee

#5. Harpeth Hall School
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 720 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Montgomery Bell Academy
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 829 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Lausanne Collegiate School
– Location: Memphis
Private
– Enrollment: 851 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. St. Mary’s Episcopal School
– Location: Memphis
Private
– Enrollment: 827 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. University School of Nashville
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 1,071 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

You may also like: Integration begins in Clinton: A major civil rights moment in Tennessee .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Catholic advances to state semifinals with emphatic 73-60 win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic pulled away from Memphis University School in the second half to top the Owls 73-60. Presley Patterson was lighting it up from three. The senior made eight threes for 24 points. He finished with 27. Blue Cain also poured in 27 points. The senior did it in a variety of […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vols dominate boards in thrilling win over No. 3 Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols remain undefeated at Thompson-Boling Arena by taking care of No. 3 Auburn 67-62. Tennessee outrebounded the Tigers 54-31. The Vols cleaned up the offensive glass with 21 offensive boards leading to 19 second-chance points. UT relied on free throws down the stretch. Tennessee shot 78% from the charity stripe. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lady Vols late surge wasn’t enough as UT falls to LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols finished the final five minutes of the game on a 13-1 run, but it wasn’t enough as LSU hung on to a 57-54 win. Tennessee had two shots at tying the game in the final 10 seconds of the game. UT was down 56-54. Tamari Key went up for […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Nashville, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
WATE

Vols blast their way past Iona in series sweep

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols outscored Iona 68-3 in their sweep of the Gaels. Tennessee jacked four home runs in a 12-2 win over Iona on Sunday. Jordan Beck started the scoring in the first inning with a groundout to third base, which scored Luc Lipcius. Drew Gilbert brought home Lipcius with a ground-rule double. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lady Vols guard announces plans to return for another season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee women’s basketball point guard Jordan Walker announced on social media Friday that she plans to return for another season. Walker is a graduate student at Tennessee in her second season with the Lady Vols after transferring from Western Michigan. The veteran guard said in a statement on Twitter, “It’s been […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nora Ephron
WATE

Memphis man arrested, charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 28-year-old Memphis man was arrested Thursday following his indictment for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Hernandez, also known as Ace Hernandez, is charged in an indictment with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a resisted building […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Farragut girls basketball pulls away from Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Farragut girls basketball team continues the pursuit of its first state title by topping Campbell County 52-33. The Lady Cougars hung around for the first half thanks to Cora Browning. The senior finished with 15 points. Campbell County only trailed 23-21 on the break. The senior leadership for the Lady […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Magnet Schools#Highschool#Wellesley College#Central Magnet School#Rutherford County Schools#The Ensworth School#Baylor School#Memphis University School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WATE

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
WATE

WATE

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy