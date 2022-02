ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points and Alfonso Plummer had 26, helping No. 15 Illinois beat Michigan 93-85 on Sunday. Plummer had 23 points in the first half as the Fighting Illini led by eight. They were ahead by 15 midway through the second half before the Wolverines rallied to give themselves a shot at a comeback win. But Illinois put Michigan away with a jump hook and a 3 to pull within a game of Big Ten-leading and 13th-ranked Wisconsin.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 35 MINUTES AGO