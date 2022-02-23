Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talking West Virginia Again
By Levi Stevenson
Our beloved Cyclones bucked the losing streak in a big way, trouncing the Oklahoma Sooners in Hilton Coliseum by a score of 75-54. After a horrible offensive streak in the middle of the conference, the Cyclones shot a blistering 67% from the floor and 53% from three while playing their typical...
MOBILE, Ala - Caleb Denny, Justin Quinn and Blake Shannon tallied three RBIs apiece and the Oral Roberts baseball team defeated Saint Louis, 15-7, in the series opener of a two-game set Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. After the Billikens scored three in the third to tie the game, 3-3, Quinn drove home his third run of the day with an RBI single to right to put the Golden Eagles back in front for good. Six different Golden Eagles logged a multi-hit game, while the team registered a season-best 18 hits in the win. ORU tallied four triples on the afternoon after entering the contest with zero on the season. All nine starters in the batting order recorded a hit and seven plated a run. Starter Isaac Coffey picked up his first win of the season, tossing six innings and striking out five. Brett Gregory tossed two innings in relief, allowing an unearned run. Sam Rainwater came on in the ninth to nail down the win, striking out two in the frame. Denny and the Golden Eagles struck first as the sophomore laced a triple into the right-center gap, plating Mac McCroskey to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the first. Following an Alec Jones walk, Quinn roped the second triple of the inning to right field scoring both Denny and Jones to stretch the lead to 3-0. ORU tacked on three more runs in the fourth to stretch their lead to 7-3. Jackson Loftin reached base on a hit-by-pitch to open the inning and later scored on the third Golden Eagle triple of the afternoon, this time off the bat of Holden Breeze. Shannon followed with an RBI single and later came around to score on a Denny single through the right side. Breeze plated his second run of the day in the fifth, driving in Loftin on an RBI single to center to push the lead to 8-3. The Billikens got three runs back in the top of the sixth as back-to-back doubles trimmed the lead to 8-6. ORU answered with three in the bottom of the sixth as Denny registered his third RBI of the game on a single up the middle and Loftin later brought him around to score on a two-run double to left, extending the lead to 11-6. Joshua Cox reached on an infield single with one out in the seventh and McCroskey drove him home with the Golden Eagles’ fourth triple of the day. A sacrifice fly by Jones scored McCroskey to make it 13-6, ORU. A passed ball in the eighth allowed the Billikens to get a run back but Shannon immediately answered with a two-run double in the bottom of the frame to make the final 15-7.
ARLINGTON, Texas – David Sandlin struck out eight batters over six innings and the Oklahoma pitching staff registered 12 total strikeouts as the Sooners defeated Northwestern State 2-1 Saturday night to even the series at Globe Life Field. Sandlin (1-1) scattered five hits and just one walk over his six frames, and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. Carter Campbell started the seventh inning with two groundouts, then turned it over to Trevin Michael, who finished the game to earn his second save this week. Michael notched four strikeouts over his 2.1 innings and his only walk was erased in the ninth inning by a caught stealing. In all, OU pitchers retired 18 of the final 20 NSU batters and faced the minimum over the last four innings. “Sandlin settled in,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “In the first inning he hit a guy in the foot and kind of got out of control a little bit, and Jimmy (Crooks) made a great mound visit to get him back in it. He just grinded out those innings and started really pitching. Trevin was outstanding. He kept them off balance. We got the hits when we had to get the hits. It’s (the offense) going to come through, we just have to keep battling and doing what we’re doing.” The Demons (3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout by shortstop Cam Sibley that followed a single by designated hitter Cole Horton and a double by right fielder Gabe Colaianni. After two one-out singles in the third inning, Sandlin got a ground out and a fly out to strand the runners, and the OU pitching took over from there. NSU’s only other hit was a one-out double that bounced over the infield down the left field line in the fifth inning. Oklahoma tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when designated hitter Jackson Nicklaus scored on an error. He bunted for a single and scored when the throw to first base on shortstop Peyton Graham’s infield single went wide of the bag. Nicklaus, a true freshman, recorded his first two collegiate hits in the game. He also doubled down the left field line in the fifth inning. The Sooners took the 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Cade Horton. First baseman Blake Robertson drew a leadoff walk and catcher Jimmy Crooks singled to right, setting up the run. In the ninth inning, Crooks fired a strike to second baseman Diego Muniz to catch NSU pinch runner Jeffrey Elkins stealing for the second out. It was OU’s third caught stealing of the season, but the first true stolen base attempt (the other two were pickoff attempts to first base). The Sooners and Demons conclude their series Sunday at Globe Life Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
From 2012-19, Ohio State dominated its rivalry with Michigan, winning every game over That Team Up North. That changed in 2021, though. Michigan upset Ohio State at the Big House in Ann Arbor, ending the rivalry game losing streak and sending Jim Harbaugh to the Big Ten Championship Game. The...
On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
WCIA — In episode 117 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 93-85 win over Michigan, keeping the Illini alive in the chase for a Big Ten regular season championship. Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-mitten-man/id1495074631?i=1000552399892
As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
