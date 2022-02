The best Star Wars games transport you to a galaxy far, far away. They make you feel as powerful as a Jedi, as fast as a podracer, or as evil as a Sith Lord. As far as great Star Wars games go, there's a ton to choose from, from classics like Star Wars: TIE Fighter to new titles like Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. That's why we gathered the top ten here, so you can go down the list and pick whatever speaks to you the most. Star Wars is such an expansive universe that's ripe for gamification, so it's no surprise there's such a wide selection of Star Wars games to choose from.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO