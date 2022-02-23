ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeezy Gap unveils Balenciaga collection that includes a $440 denim jacket

By Parija Kavilanz
CNN
 4 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — The wait has ended. Yeezy Gap revealed the first look at its highly anticipated collaboration with fashion powerhouse brand Balenciaga. The 25-piece collection includes a denim jacket paired with jeans, logo tees and hoodies, with some of the items featuring a dove motif representing...

CNN

