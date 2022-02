The Ant-Man and the Wasp movies have thus far been some of the most unassuming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, appropriately keeping the scale of the action and adventure relatively small, but they’re arguably two of the most underrated films in the franchise. With fun and weird powers to play with director Peyton Reed has crafted a pair of blockbusters that have their own special energy compared to the other films in the MCU – and a lot of that has to do with the strength of the cast.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO