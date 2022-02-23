Florida restaurant denies service to people wearing masks

I didn’t grow up in the frenzy and fascination of New York, but it seems written in stone that I didn’t really start to live until after I got there. It was the winter of 1960 and from the dirt and the noise to the glamor and the grit, everything held an endless allure as my career grew wings and so did my identity. As anyone who knew and loved the city in those days will tell you with a look of sad resignation in their eyes and the sound of fond, undying memories in their voices, the changes have gone the way of the elevated subway and the nickel phone call, taking a heavy toll on a city that once drew us to its infinite possibilities like bears to honey. One of the things I miss the most among its treasures is the habitual chain of delicious, inexpensive Horn and Hardart restaurants known to all and sundry as, simply, the Automat.

