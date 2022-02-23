ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Florida restaurant denies service to people wearing masks

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
counton2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — A restaurant in Florida drew controversy after issuing a message to prospective diners: If you wear a mask, you will not be served. WBBH reported that the owners of the Crisp Creperie in Cape Coral, Florida, put a...

www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, shops in Georgia can deny entry if you wear a mask

MACON, Ga. — You've heard of mask mandates, but what about an "anti-mask mandate?" A 13WMAZ viewer called in to tell us about a Macon gun shop that doesn't allow mask-wearing inside. The Macon woman said she was worried about COVID-19, but when she put her mask on, an employee asked her to take it off or leave. She asked us if that was legal.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Food Drink#Wfla#Wbbh#The Crisp Creperie#Hernandezes
Miami Herald

Many mask mandates are easing. Where do you still need to wear one in South Florida?

As more places across the country start to loosen mask mandates, you may be wondering: Do you still need to wear one in South Florida?. It depends on where you go. In Florida, businesses have the right to decide their own mask policies. Miami-Dade and Broward counties have issued mask rules for their government buildings throughout the pandemic. So have hospitals. And until recently, mask policies at schools varied, too.
FLORIDA STATE
Observer

‘The Automat’ Was the Coin-Operated Restaurant of the People

I didn’t grow up in the frenzy and fascination of New York, but it seems written in stone that I didn’t really start to live until after I got there. It was the winter of 1960 and from the dirt and the noise to the glamor and the grit, everything held an endless allure as my career grew wings and so did my identity. As anyone who knew and loved the city in those days will tell you with a look of sad resignation in their eyes and the sound of fond, undying memories in their voices, the changes have gone the way of the elevated subway and the nickel phone call, taking a heavy toll on a city that once drew us to its infinite possibilities like bears to honey. One of the things I miss the most among its treasures is the habitual chain of delicious, inexpensive Horn and Hardart restaurants known to all and sundry as, simply, the Automat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Denver

100-150 Teenagers At Arapahoe County House Party When Floor Collapses

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Late Saturday evening South Metro Fire Rescue was dispatched to a medical call on East Princeton Place in Arapahoe County. When they arrived, they learned a floor collapsed into the basement of a home during a party. “We saw a lot of people out in the street. Some of them were pretty panicked, so the crew changed into rescue mode,” said Eric Hurst, Public Information Officer for South Metro Fire Rescue. (credit: CBS) A group of friends who didn’t want to be identified said they are seniors at Eaglecrest High School nearby and heard about the party on social...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
WWLP

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
hiphopnc.com

Florida GOP Candidate Goes Full Anti-‘Back The Blue’ In Threatening ‘Immigrant’ Cop’s Job Over Traffic Stop

A GOP congressional candidate forgot about the whole “back the blue” thing when he got pulled over by a Sarasota, Florida, police officer who stopped him for speeding. Actually, a better lede would be: A white man in Florida got pulled over and tried to give a cop his white privilege card instead of his license and registration and he got all pissy when that didn’t work so he threatened to call her boss and get her fired. Then when that also didn’t work, he chided her for being an immigrant.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Amber Alert: Toddler Abducted Early Sunday Morning In Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A child was abducted early Sunday morning just five days before his second birthday when the vehicle he was sitting in was stolen in Sunnyvale, triggering a San Francisco Bay Area wide Amber Alert. Sunnyvale public safety officers said Jacob Jardine was in a 2008 brown Buick Enclave when the vehicle was stolen at 3:51 a.m. by an unknown suspect. AMBER Alert – Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Alameda Counties@SunnyvaleDPS IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/Srv914AqEX — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) February 27, 2022 Officers responded to the 500 block of north Mathilda Avenue at that time...
SUNNYVALE, CA
Outsider.com

U.S. Freedom Convoy Organizers Announce Change of Plans After Small Turnout in Vegas

Organizers for the U.S. “Freedom Convoy” quickly changed plans when only five trucks arrived at the event. A group of truckers left California on Friday to head towards Washington, D.C. to protest COVID mandates. Organizers revealed that when they made their first stop in Las Vegas, the turnout was quite small. After seeing the low attendance, they decided to call off what was supposed to be a ten-day event.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy