Michigan Wolverines basketball fell to 15-12 overall and 9-8 in the Big Ten with a 93-85 loss to Illinois Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center. The Maize and Blue trailed by 15 points midway through the second half but rallied to cut the deficit to two points. Ultimately, though, Illinois executed better down the stretch and survived with the win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO