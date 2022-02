No competition makes Cristiano Ronaldo come more alive than the Champions League. And no team makes Ronaldo come more alive than Atletico Madrid. So Diego Simeone and his players could be forgiven for feeling a certain amount of trepidation when Ronaldo arrives at the Wanda Metropolitano for Wednesday’s last-16 match between Atletico and Manchester United, despite the Portugal superstar — at 37 — not being quite the force of nature who caused the Spanish club so much pain in the Champions League over the past decade.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO