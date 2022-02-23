ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin at Minnesota Gophers preview and prediction

By Ryan James
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 13th ranked Wisconsin Badgers were the talk of the basketball world Sunday and Monday (along with Michigan), and tonight they will be at Williams Arena to take on the Gophers. Fresh off a fiasco, the Badgers will be happy to get the focus back on the court facing a Minnesota...

