CHICAGO — Keewa Nurullah, is the owner of a small boutique in Chicago’s South Loop called Kido. Nurullah, recipient of The OBWS Black Entrepreneur of the Year Award is a fourth generation descendent of Black Wall Street, prides herself on achieving equity and supporting Black entrepreneurship. That entrepreneurial spirit started with her great-grandfather, as he ran a tailor shop in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was forced to abandon his business when an angry mob burned most of the 35-block neighborhood to the ground on May 31, 1921.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO