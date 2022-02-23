ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Invalid baptisms in Arizona point to something very wrong in the Catholic Church

By Celia Viggo Wexler
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted learned that something was amiss at a parish in his Phoenix diocese, he consulted the Vatican and then took action. The bishop informed his flock about the misconduct and included a web page where members who had been affected could get resources. The offending priest resigned...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 566

Diana M Ellis
4d ago

Totally ridiculous of the church to invalidate baptisms over "we" vs "I". A person is baptized in the church community in the eyes of God so "we" is just as accurate as "I".

Reply(142)
89
Russ
4d ago

starting to wonder if any of them can do it according to catholic procedures. This is the 4th or 5th story Ive seen on this subject. I used the term " catholic procedures" because most are not biblical.

Reply(15)
31
Bootboyrick
4d ago

The Catholic Church since it’s start was corrupt. All Popes have given Peter, who Popes believe they model themselves after, a very bad name. Peter was a worshiper of Jehovah, Jesus’s Father. Peter also took an oath of poverty. Catholic Church is corrupt with money and government. Not one of Jesus apostles, followed any worldly government except for the Government of God. The Catholic Church was a fraud from the beginning.

Reply(34)
45
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Pope Francis is interrupted by man shouting 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king' in English and waving his face mask around

A man interrupted Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican today to denounce the Church and shout: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'. Vatican police and a Swiss Guard immediately arrived to the scene after the man, who had been sitting alone in the back of the Paul VI hall, began shouting and gesticulating at the pope.
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

Clothing that may have been worn by Jesus is kept in Trier Cathedral in Germany

Visitors viewing a garment that is supposedly Jesus's holy robeU.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Stephani Schafer; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the U.S. It is called the Holy Tunic of Christ and it is purported to be the actual robe that Jesus wore at the time of his crucifixion. It is also called the Seamless Robe of Jesus because it was woven in one piece without a seam. The tunic is currently preserved at the Cathedral of Trier in Germany.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Anita Durairaj

Jesus's cross was broken into pieces and fragments of wood were dispersed all over the world

Picture by Joseolgon; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The relic of the True Cross refers to the actual cross used for Jesus's crucifixion. The story of the True Cross which may very well be a legend states that the True Cross was hidden after Jesus's death. It was not until 326 CE that Empress Helena traveled to the Holy Land to search for the cross and other relics pertaining to Jesus.
Anchorage Daily News

Mom files complaint with Tennessee school claiming students got lesson on ‘how to torture a Jew’

After school one day last week, Juniper Russo’s 13-year-old daughter came home and confided in her mother: “I don’t feel safe in Bible class anymore,” she said. The Jewish teen from Chattanooga, Tenn., said her Bible history teacher wrote on the board the transliteration of the Hebrew name for God, a word not traditionally uttered by Jewish people.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Voices: If the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, my kids will have a school life tragically similar to mine

2008 was a whirlwind year. The economy was in meltdown, America was on the cusp of electing its first Black president and I was graduating high school. Of course, we did elect Barack Obama that year, with my home state of Florida helping to put him over the top. In that same election, Florida voters also decided to deny people like me the right to marry whom we loved — in essence, making us second-class citizens. That was Amendment 2, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman (and is still in the Florida Constitution).That was...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Christ
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Andres Arango
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Found the Location Where Jesus Walked on Water

site of el-Araj next to a painting of Jesus walking on waterExpress. Archeologists have always questioned events from the bible in their search to find hard evidence of locations where those events had occurred. Within the New Testament, there are many mentions of Jesus performing various miracles to do good but also to prove to the world that he is the son of God. Within the New Testament, there is mention of a town called Bethsaida found next to the Sea of Galilee in Israel.
Anita Durairaj

Ancient writing on stone slab proved that King David in the Bible was real

Aramaic inscription about King David on slabPicture by Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; CC-BY-SA-1.0, Universal Public Domain. In 1993, archaeologists discovered an ancient stone slab called a stele in Tel Dan, a city located in Northern Israel. The stele was a stone slab that would have been erected as a monument and the surface of the stele contained some writing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#The Catholic Church#Church Of Christ#Catholics#Vatican#Inquisition#Roman Catholic
Upworthy

A pastor baptized people for decades. But he used one wrong word and now they're all invalid.

A Catholic priest has resigned after an investigation found that he used one wrong word for more than 20 years while performing baptisms. The church also declared that all the baptisms performed by the priest, Father Andres Arango, have been declared void because he used the words "We" instead of "I." The decision was announced by Bishop Thomas Olmsted of the Diocese of Phoenix. The church's investigation found that Father Arango would say, "We baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit." Olmsted clarified that he was supposed to say "I baptize" and not "We baptize," reported CNN. The pastor apologized for using the 'wrong formula.'
RELIGION
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
TheDailyBeast

Priest Hangs Up Collar After Thousands of Baptisms Deemed Invalid Because He Said One Wrong Word

A Catholic priest in Arizona has voluntarily resigned after it emerged that he had been bungling the religious ritual by a single word for more than 20 years. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced that church leaders had found that Father Andres Arango’s use of the phrase “we baptize” rather than the singular “I baptize,” the strict wording mandated by the Vatican, had invalidated nearly every baptism he had ever performed. Arango said in a letter he “deeply” regretted the mistake, and confirmed that he would be stepping down from St. Gregory Parish’s pulpit in order to “dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected.” In a statement to The New York Times, the diocese’s bishop said that he didn’t believe Arango had meant “to harm the faithful or deprive them of the grace of baptism and the sacraments.” There was “no single clear answer” on the mangled phrasing’s cascade effect, such as how it might impact those incorrectly baptized and later married by the Church, the Phoenix diocese said.
RELIGION
WTOP

Mummies of children unearthed in Peru. They were likely sacrificed.

Six mummified children thought to have been sacrificed hundreds of years ago, apparently to accompany a dead nobleman to the afterlife, have been unearthed in a tomb near Lima, archaeologists reported. The tiny skeletons, wrapped tightly in cloth, were found in the grave of an important man, possibly a political...
SCIENCE
Centre Daily

Priest watching video of his own baptism spots error. Now 100s invalidated in Michigan

Nearly 800 Michiganders’ baptisms were deemed invalid after the Archdiocese of Detroit discovered a deacon used one wrong word while conducting them. Instead of saying “I baptize,” Rev. Mark Springer, now retired, used the phrase “we baptize” during baptisms at St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church in Troy, Michigan, from 1986 to 1989, the Associated Press reported.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy