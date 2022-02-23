The $195 Serum Janell Hickman-Kirby Swears Is Absolutely Worth the Money

Wondering if you can actually change the size of your pores? You can’t, board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif tells Elite Daily. Pore size is a function of genetics, so you can’t permanently make large pores shrink. However, he says, “You can change the appearance of pore size” by reducing congestion, treating and preventing blackheads, and generally evening out your skin tone and tightening your skin’s appearance. When hunting for the best serums for large pores, Dr. Nassif suggests looking for products that contain AHAs and BHAs like lactic acid, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid. “These acids will help exfoliate dead skin cells, removing any excess buildup from the skin,” he explains. Retinol is another ingredient that the expert says increases skin cell turnover, something that can help lessen the appearance of enlarged pores. Finally, even if you’re prone to oily skin and blackheads, you should still look for hydrating ingredients in your serum, such as hyaluronic acid, as Dr. Nassif says that pores can appear larger if your skin isn’t getting enough hydration.

