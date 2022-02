Milly’s Pizza in the Pan was one of the biggest hits of the pandemic in Chicago. After being laid off from his job as a server, Robert Maleski set up shop in a ghost kitchen in Logan Square in August 2020 and began making 10 pan pizzas in a night. The pies, made with caramelized cheese baked into the crust in the style of the legendary Burt’s, quickly gained recognition as some of the city’s best, and there was so much demand, Maleski raised his limit to 20, but even then, he sold out regularly.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO