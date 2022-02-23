ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The Emancipator abolition newspaper revived: ‘It’s anti-racism, every day, on purpose’

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON (AP) — America’s first newspaper dedicated to advocating for the end of slavery is being resurrected and reimagined more than two centuries later as the nation continues to grapple with its legacy of racism. The revived version of The Emancipator is a joint effort by Boston...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Horace Cooper calls out anti-racism speakers for making 'racist' assumptions

Project 21 co-chair Horace Cooper gave his take on anti-racism speakers being paid thousands for their lectures on "Jesse Watters Primetime." HORACE COOPER: Well, there's no doubt that we're living in a culture where when you highlight issues of race, people think they're going to have to stand up and salute smartly. Here's my problem ... this isn't anti-racism discussion. This is racist discussion. If you listen to some of the nonsense — and a lot of it is nonsense — that these presenters bring to the table, it includes things like assuming certain things about people solely because they're White and solely because they're Black. We used to call that bigotry when that was done, instead of recognizing that people are individuals. Now it's lucrative for these individuals to do these things, but it would be lucrative too if this were 1920, for David Duke to do this. The only difference is most people of good sense and good will understand they shouldn't say that and they shouldn't pay him.
SOCIETY
Shropshire Star

Anti-racism groups condemn ‘disturbing’ school impartiality guidance

Teachers’ leaders say the Government has placed ‘warning lights’ around challenging issues in schools. Anti-racism campaigners have criticised new Government guidance on political impartiality in the classroom as “disturbing”, while teachers’ leaders have said it will stop pupils from engaging with challenging issues in the classroom.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bina Venkataraman
Axios

Scoop: Truth Social verifies white nationalist Nick Fuentes

Truth Social, Donald Trump's new social network, has verified an account for Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a "white supremacist" in Justice Department filings, according to screenshots of the account shared with Axios. Why it matters: The Trump-backed network is welcoming a figure barred by mainstream social media and...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Anti Racism#Emancipator#Racism#Ap#The Boston Globe#Depauw University#Americans
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
144K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy