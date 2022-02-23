Backstreet Boys to make a return to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Backstreet Boys will be returning to the Las Vegas Strip this spring at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to kick off their 2022 DNA World Tour.

The band will be performing at the venue on Apr. 8, 9, 15, and 16.

The shows follow the band’s “Larger Than Life” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino from 2017 to 2018, one of the fastest-selling shows in Las Vegas history.

A special presale for Fan Club members begins Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., while presale access for Caesars Entertainment’s Loyalty Program and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will begin Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

All presales will end Feb. 27 at 10 p.m., and tickets will go on sale to the public Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

For VIP meet and greet information, visit this link . For ticket purchase information, visit this link .

