Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more

A streaming giant is joining May’s upfront fray.
For the first time, YouTube will hold its annual Brandcast advertising event during TV’s upfront week, giving the Google-owned digital-video giant stage space alongside The Walt Disney Co., NBCUniversal, Paramount, Fox Corp., and (presumably) Warner Bros. Discovery.More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Reynolds' Viral Ad Agency Gears Up to Make "Super Bowl-Level" Ads Year-RoundJamal Edwards, British Music Entrepreneur and YouTube Star, Dies at 31TelevisaUnivision Streaming Service Orders Drama 'Nautilus' From 'Narcos' Writer (Exclusive)
YouTube said Wednesday that it will hold its event on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. in New York, with an option...
Comments / 0