‘7 Little Johnstons’ Trailer: An 8th Member Is Added To The Family — Watch

By Avery Thompson
 4 days ago

The TLC series ‘7 Little Johnstons’ returns with brand-new episodes on March 15, and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering a trailer that shows the family’s newest addition.

The 7 Little Johnstons family is expanding! In our EXCLUSIVE trailer for the episode ahead, the Johnstons welcome an eighth member to the family. Trent and Amber have an exchange student living with them for 3 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkvH3_0eMqyUA900
Joose is a new cast member on ‘7 Little Johnstons.’ (TLC)

The exchange student’s name is Joose. He is 17 years old and hails from Finland. “Everything here is new for me,” Joose admits. Amber says she can’t wait to show him what life with the Johnstons is like. This includes the Johnstons’ backyard games!

Meanwhile, Alex is feeling the pressure during a tough year of school. “This semester for Alex, he is in a lot of honors classes, so he has been struggling a bit,” Amber says. At one point, Alex starts crying at the dinner table and is excused from the table.

Liz and her boyfriend, Brice, are coming up on their 3-year anniversary. She asks her parents if Brice can move in, and Trent is definitely not on board with the idea. Both Trent and Amber were raised to believe you shouldn’t live with someone until you’re married. “I can’t sit here and tell you Dad gives you the green light,” Trent says to Liz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrNvI_0eMqyUA900
‘7 Little Johnstons’ returns on March 15. (KAYLINN GILSTRAP)

The synopsis for the new episodes reads: “As Trent adjusts to the complexities of his new job as a car salesman and Amber juggles teaching while returning to college, the Johnstons decide to welcome a new member into their household! Joose, a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Finland who is also a little person, moves in with the Johnstons to learn to speak English fluently. Along the way, Joose gets a head-spinning introduction to American culture while sharing Finnish traditions with the Johnstons. Meanwhile, newly independent adult kids Jonah, Anna and Liz discover the highs and lows of adulting while teens Alex and Emma navigate the final years of high school.” 7 Little Johnstons returns Tuesday, March 15, at 9 p.m. on TLC

Jim Scofield
4d ago

Good family show!!! Looking forward to seeing them ALL back on TV again.....

Guest
4d ago

Love this family. Will be happy to see them back.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

