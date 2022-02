The situation in New Orleans between the Pelicans and Zion Williamson is shrouded in mystery, and you can bet Miami Heat president Pat Riley is keeping an eye on it. The Pelicans’ superstar youngster has not played a game this season after offseason foot surgery and could wind up sitting out all season. There are also plenty of rumors flying around about his commitment to New Orleans. Zion infamously did not reach out to new teammate CJ McCollum initially, which prompted former Pelicans guard JJ Redick to call him a “detached teammate.”

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO