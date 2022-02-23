ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears sign linebacker Noah Dawkins

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 4 days ago
The Bears signed a player on Tuesday who may factor into their special teams unit next season. The team announced they’d signed linebacker Noah Dawkins. Dawkins has spent the...

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

