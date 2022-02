CODA made history with its win for the 2022 SAG Awards’ top prize of best cast. The Apple film is the first movie with a predominantly deaf cast to win the SAG Awards’ top prize.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Chastain Wins SAG Award for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye,' Encourages Aspiring Actors to "Keep Going"SAG Awards: Brian Cox Urges Fellow Actors to "Stand Together" With Russian Performers Who Oppose Ukraine InvasionSAG Awards: Winners List The winning ensemble beat out the stars of fellow nominees Belfast, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and House of Gucci. Accepting for CODA, Marlee Matlin, one of the deaf...

MOVIES ・ 45 MINUTES AGO