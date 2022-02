PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local hospitals and some pharmacies have received their first shipments of a new drug aimed at fighting against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. That drug is called Bebtelovimab — bringing a second monoclonal antibody into the mix when providing treatment for COVID-19. However, some doctors say they may not use this new drug right away. The drug is expected to be used to treat COVID-19 patients age 12 and older, who are not hospitalized, but are at high risk of developing severe symptoms. The FDA authorized the antibody on Feb. 11, and Pennsylvania has received more than 1,000 doses of the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO