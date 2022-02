As the popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) rises, the United Kingdom’s financial regulator is asking these services to amend terms that could hurt consumers. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced it intends for these products to be regulated by the agency Monday (Feb 14). In the meantime, the agency said such firms must comply with the consumer protections established by the Consumer Rights Act 2015 (CRA) to assess the fairness and transparency of the terms of four firms offering unregulated BNPL products.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO