Student struck and killed at UMass Amherst identified

AMHERST, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A student has died after being struck by a car on the UMass Amherst campus Tuesday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, at around 9:15 p.m. 19-year-old Elena Lucore , a University of Massachusetts student from Mississippi, died after being struck by a car on Massachusetts Avenue across from the former UMass Visitor’s Center on campus.

Loisel told 22News Lucore was on Massachusetts Avenue with a friend when she was struck by a car. She was taken in an ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she died. A 21-year-old UMass student driving the car told police he was returning home from the library. According to reports, it was raining at the time of the fatality.



The State Police attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office along with the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and UMass Police are conducting the investigation.

