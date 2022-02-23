ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi – ‘Homecoming’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRESPECT FOR TRADITION – It’s Homecoming in Port Oswego and Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and her fellow students are buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the town’s longstanding event, but the tension between Nathan...

ComicBook

Naomi: "Homecoming" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Homecoming", the upcoming sixth episode of Naomi's first season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, March 1st. As the title suggests, the episode will see Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and her friends deal with Homecoming season in Port Oswego, but the normal teen stress of homecoming will be amplified and complicated by the arrival of intergalactic bounty hunters who find their way to the town, seemingly with their sights set on Naomi. You can check out the episode synopsis below.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Naomi Campbell Reveals Her Daughter Is “Not Adopted”

Naomi Campbell is opening up about her infant daughter and shared the first photo of her face in a new cover story for British Vogue. For the cover of the magazine’s March issue, the supermodel posed cradling her nine-month-old daughter and shared how motherhood has impacted her life and brought her so much happiness. Campbell revealed, “She wasn’t adopted—she’s my child,” adding that she kept her decision to start a family very close to the vest. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Barry Watson
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
#Charles Jones
tvinsider.com

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Madea’s not putting up with any nonsense as drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation. The blockbuster movie franchise finds a home on streaming as multi-hyphenate director-writer-producer-star Tyler Perry assumes his most famous comic persona as the indomitable Madea. She returns to attend her great-grandson’s college graduation, an event that promises (or threatens) to expose all kinds of dramatic family secrets. Look for Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll to give Madea a run for her money as Agnes Brow.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ted Lasso’ Ensemble Accepts Best Comedy Cast SAG Award Remotely

Ted Lasso took home the the award for best comedy series ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday.  The series was nominated alongside the ensembles of The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Only Murders in the Building. More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards: 'CODA,' 'West Side Story,' 'Ted Lasso' Score Early WinsLin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs Open SAG Awards Celebrating Being "Together Again"'CODA' Actor Troy Kotsur Makes History With SAG Awards Win When the series was announced as the winner, the cast, who appeared virtually, could be shown immediately celebrating. Holding the award, star Hannah Waddingham expressed gratitude for the honor. “Even though we’re...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: ‘CODA,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Score Early Wins

CODA, West Side Story and Ted Lasso scored early wins at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night, with CODA‘s Troy Kotsur making history when he became the first deaf actor to win a SAG Award when he scored the best supporting actor trophy. Using a sign-language interpreter, he explained that he has been a SAG member since 2007 and that he now feels “like I’m finally part of the family.” He also talked about sleeping in his car and in his dressing room backstage when he first started out, only to round out his speech by professing his love to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Why She's Sticking by Kody Brown Despite Marriage Woes

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has confirmed the reason why she's sticking by Kody Brown despite their marriage woes. In a new Sister Wives Season 16 bonus scene, Meri spoke briefly about a Season 10 moment when her sister-wife Christine was expressing being upset about moving to Arizona from Utah. "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," Christine said at the time. Speaking to Sister Wives tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan in a one-on-one, Meri opened up about the impact that moment had on her relationship with Christine.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Slays In Black Gown While Cuddling Up To Husband Keith Urban At SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman had the best accessory at the SAG Awards — her loving husband, Keith Urban!. Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos in the category of Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Nicole was joined by her best accessory of all time — her husband, Keith Urban, who made sure to love up on the actress on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Are Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan Friends Off the Screen?

“Blue Bloods” stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan certainly know how to act like siblings on the show. But do they treat each other that way in real life?. All evidence points to yes. In multiple interviews, different cast members have mentioned how the “Blue Bloods” cast literally operates like a family at this point. After all, they have spent 12 years together creating this show that’s part police procedural and all familial relationships.
TV SERIES

