Naomi – ‘Homecoming’

Ted Lasso took home the the award for best comedy series ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday.
The series was nominated alongside the ensembles of The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Only Murders in the Building. More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards: 'CODA,' 'West Side Story,' 'Ted Lasso' Score Early WinsLin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs Open SAG Awards Celebrating Being "Together Again"'CODA' Actor Troy Kotsur Makes History With SAG Awards Win
When the series was announced as the winner, the cast, who appeared virtually, could be shown immediately celebrating. Holding the award, star Hannah Waddingham expressed gratitude for the honor.
“Even though we’re...
