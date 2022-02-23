Naomi – ‘Homecoming’

Naomi Campbell is opening up about her infant daughter and shared the first photo of her face in a new cover story for British Vogue. For the cover of the magazine’s March issue, the supermodel posed cradling her nine-month-old daughter and shared how motherhood has impacted her life and brought her so much happiness. Campbell revealed, “She wasn’t adopted—she’s my child,” adding that she kept her decision to start a family very close to the vest. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO