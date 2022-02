Alias: Silverfish are one of the oldest known insects. Silverfish resemble something you would pull out of a pond or sewer, rather than an insect. Adults of the species have a silver-gray body that moves like a fish, hence the name. They lack wings but make up for it in antennae. Their back end has three filaments that look like additional antennae. Silverfish nymphs look similar to the adults, but their bodies are soft and pale. They actively avoid light and prefer to come out only at night. They are known throughout all parts of the world.

