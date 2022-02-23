ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

Morganton home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowse Morganton homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Lake Hickory main channel Lakefront home on a double lot with inground pool. This is a lakehouse that feels like a true retreat with lots of character and unique design features throughout. Outside the highlight is obviously the inground pool with great...

morganton.com

Morganton News Herald

Historical homes you can own in the Morganton area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Morganton. They don't build them like this anymore! This 120(+) year old partially remodeled 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath farm house is only a 20-30 minute walk to old downtown Hickory. This old classic is a must-see with it's big front porch, 10 ft ceilings, and lots of special touches that bring out it's classic charm! This property also features a detached garage and a second outbuilding that could be used for storage or a workshop. For the security-minded, the front and side doors are Secure Elegance Doors by Larsen, a demonstration of which, can be seen at youtu.be/MjVNYuUWP6U. This house had been converted into apartments in the past, but has been reverted back to a single family home, except for the second kitchen. Being only partially remodeled, this solid old classic could still use some freshen-ups and changes to bring it to it's full fabulous potential! So come see it, love it, and make it your own showplace! Property being sold AS_IS. Seller to make no repairs/modifications.
MORGANTON, NC
Dayton Daily News

3 levels of living space

Located on a high point within the Emerald Cliff subdivision of Beavercreek, this two-story Tudor has views of rolling hills and nearby landscape from nearly every room within the house. Listed for $459,900 by RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates, the house at 458 Terri Court has about 4,000 square feet of...
WBTV

Fire destroys decades-old furniture plant in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy fire destroyed an abandoned furniture plant in Hickory overnight. St. Stephens Fire Department was called to 2015 24th St. NE just before midnight Saturday. There, they found heavy flames throughout the building. The 67-year-old building was declared a total loss. Crews were still cleaning up...
HICKORY, NC
Morganton News Herald

Morganton’s most affordable starter homes

Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. ATTENTION INVESTORS & HANDYMEN! Lots of possibilities with this property. House and extra lot for total of 1.78 acres. Home is livable in its current condition but the only source of heat is a pellet wood stove. Owners used the home as a 4 bedroom but 2 have no closets. Ceilings are just under 7 feet. Large craft/playroom attached to the side. Playground equipment and outbuilding remain. Plenty of parking, covered front porch and back deck. Priced to sale “AS IS”.
MORGANTON, NC
Morganton News Herald

Expensive homes on the market in Morganton

These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Morganton market. ABSOLUTELY STUNNING LOG HOME! This custom built Log Home in the gated community of Grandview Peaks has it all...starting with amazing curb appeal, 6.22 acres, and exquisite mountain views! Walk inside where your attention is immediately captured by the mountain views drawing you to the back deck overlooking the South Mountains. This beauty boasts 2979 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a large open great room with gas log fireplace, an open kitchen with a large center island complete with stainless steel appliances, range with gas cooktop/electric oven and granite countertops. The owner's suite is a nice size with full bath, walk-in closet and it's very own private screened porch. The upper level has two bedrooms (one currently being used as a den), loft and full bath. The lower level is an excellent private space with bedroom, bath, den, and custom bar. Also a 24x24 2 car garage with covered breezeway into the house. This one is your Western NC Mountain DREAM HOME!
MORGANTON, NC
Austonia

Preview: Austin Modern Homes Tour makes in-person comeback with 8 luxury living spaces

After going digital for a year due to the pandemic, the Austin Modern Homes Tour is returning in person on Saturday for a tour of eight houses in one of the hottest real estate markets in the country.Put on by Austin’s Modern Architecture + Design Society, attendees will be able to explore the private homes, talk with onsite designers and architects and admire some of the “city’s most specular” residences starting at 10 a.m.Here’s a sneak peek into the outstanding abodes.Studio Momentum ArchitectsShowing off how a house can be upgraded into a home, this 1957-built dwelling is now the picture...
AUSTIN, TX

