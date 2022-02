Click here to read the full article. Anyone who was feeling a sense of dread over war erupting in eastern Europe certainly had come to the right place if they landed at Father John Misty’s one-off gig with the LA Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Not that Misty was about to bring up current events in his fairly reserved stage patter Friday night. But as someone with a catalog of archly gloomy lyrics that have occasionally veered toward the outrightly apocalyptic, Misty does seem like the kind of stoic whose shoulder you could cry on, or at least brood...

MUSIC ・ 23 MINUTES AGO