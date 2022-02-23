ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Harlan hosts Denison-Schleswig in Class 3A Substate Semifinal

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Harlan) Harlan will host Denison-Schleswig Thursday night with a spot in the substate finals on the line. The Cyclones and Monarch split in the regular season.

16-6 Harlan won the first meeting 62-44. 14-9 Denison-Schleswig returned the favor 63-59 in the rematch. Harlan coach Mitch Osborn shares his assessment of the Monarchs. “Seuntjens is a very good player and Lance Arkfeld might be the most improved big guy. He’s finishing everything inside. Then they have wide array of guys that can hit the three. It’s going to be a heck of a game and we are really going to have to be at the top of our game.”

Harlan is coming off of a 74-29 win over Perry on Monday while Denison-Schleswig ousted Lewis Central, 48-36. “They matched Lewis Central’s physicality. Lewis Central is very, very physical. Schuttinga came of the bench with back to back threes which was huge.”

Jacob Birch leads Harlan at 15.4 points per game and Brad Curren is averaging 13.3 a night. Denison-Schleswig’s Carson Seuntjens averages 13.9 points per game and Luke Wiebers contributes 10.5 ppg. The winner advances to take on either Bishop Heelan or Carroll on Monday for a trip to state.

