Giants 2022 free agency: FB Elijhaa Penny

I decided to run a mock with a trade down in the 1st and use Schoen's more swings at it theory. First 4 picks we Hutch, Thibs, Stingley, and Hamilton. That left three OT's lined up and as long as I got one I felt good about trading #5. So I made the trade with Las Vegas for their first, third, and fourth this year and a first and a fourth next year. They took Ekwonu at 5, and Carolina took Karalaftis at 6. So, Neal it was at 7 and at 22 I took Linderbaum. I will let you read the rest of the draft and decide how well it went (or not). A couple of notes though; If you look at the last pick Fortner, he just sat there and sat there and sat there until we got to the 7th round. While we didn't need a C we do need IOL and maybe he can move to G. It was like he was stalking me during the draft to the last pick. If he wasn't there, I would have went with Stuber as a back up OT. TE's seem to be undervalued from other boards I have seen on other sites with Deese Jr. and Ferguson being 5th and 6th rounders. The algorithm definitely needs some adjusting.

