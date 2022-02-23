ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants 2022 free agency: FB Elijhaa Penny

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElijhaa Penny is a useful NFL player. A fullback who can do fullback things like block and catch an occasional pass well enough. Versatile enough to handle occasional running back duties, as shown by his 24 carries for 99 yards (4.1 yards per carry) in 2021. A valuable special teams...

www.bigblueview.com

