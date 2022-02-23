DoorDash partners with Latino civil rights group on training program for workers

The country's largest Hispanic civil rights organization is partnering with the largest food delivery company to provide training and grants for the industry's largely-Latino workforce.

UnidosUS and DoorDash will invest $1.1 million to train workers in 10 markets, including Chicago, Houston, Miami and the New York City boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn.

"Everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed at their workplace. That's why we're excited about our new partnership with DoorDash to provide Latinx workers with the skills they need to succeed in the jobs of the 21st century," said Janet Murguía, UnidosUS president and CEO.

The joint project — dubbed Caminos, Spanish for "paths" — will focus on financial coaching as well as nutritional development and civic engagement.

Both issues directly impact Hispanic communities nationwide, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hispanic workers were disproportionately more likely to continue working in person during the pandemic, particularly in the food industry, whether at an agricultural level or in processing, cooking or home delivery.

Historically, Hispanic communities have lagged in financial and entrepreneurial know-how, despite much higher levels of entrepreneurship compared to the general population.

One in four new businesses is now Latino-owned, although Hispanics account for just under one-fifth of the country's population, according to a study on Latino businesses by Stanford University.

Still, the same study found that Latino-owned small businesses tend to stay small due to a variety of issues, including reduced access to capital and increased personal financial risk.

“Through our partnership we are committed to helping underserved communities enhance their financial well-being and build generational wealth through earnings opportunities and programs like Caminos,” said Katherine Rodriguez, senior manager of Federal Public Engagement at DoorDash.

And nutritional issues are closely linked to community-wide health care issues like the prevalence of diabetes.

Both UnidosUS and DoorDash previously had food insecurity and nutrition programs — called Comprando Rico y Sano and Project DASH, respectively — which will be incorporated into the new joint project.

“UnidosUS is a leader in the Hispanic community on issues ranging from health and education to immigration. Their work has made a positive difference in the lives of many and DoorDash is honored to partner with UnidosUS to continue that work.” said Rodriguez.

Caminos will also incorporate support for immigration reform initiatives and a push for voter education and registration.