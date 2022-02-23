PNC Treasury Management's new on-demand pay product lets companies give employees early access to money

Company leaders love NFTs. Their employees, not so much. The most recent example came this week when more than 400 Salesforce employees signed a letter pushing back on the company's plans to launch an NFT cloud service that allows people to create and sell NFTs, according to documents reviewed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The workers who signed the letter expressed concern over the environmental and economic impact of NFTs, especially in light of the company's recent Super Bowl ad emphasizing its focus on sustainability. (Salesforce has also positioned itself as a climate leader, with CEO Marc Benioff backing controversial climate measures like planting 1 trillion trees.)

