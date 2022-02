A Bayonne man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in Jersey City late last month, it was announced by Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Nysheed Gleaton, also 32, was arrested early morning today by Wallington Police and was in possession of a handgun, said the Prosecutor’s Office. Gleaton is accused of the murder of Rasheen Bostick on Jan. 23. He is also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

