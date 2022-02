No one can accuse Nicolar Rivera of lacking confidence. Or, for that matter, motivation. The Stoughton 126-pounder has both in spades. And now the undefeated senior gets to put both to the test under the spotlights of the WIAA Division 1 finals at the individual state wrestling tournament Saturday night, a chance he earned with a 15-3 major decision over Kaukauna junior Bryan Winans in Friday night’s semifinals at the Kohl Center.

