Earlier this month, we learned that Square Enix had finally listed its pixel remaster of Final Fantasy VI on the Play Store for pre-registration, gearing up for its February 23rd launch. Of course, with Square, you never really know if a release will hit an announced date, especially when the Final Fantasy pixel remaster website lists FF VI as a February 24th release in several places (quality coordination there, Square). Still, today's the day, and so one of the best JRPGs ever made is back on the Play Store after the previous remaster was delisted last July in preparation for today's launch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO