Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) stock saw a 6% fall over the last week despite reporting upbeat Q1FY22 results. Deere’s revenue (from equipment sales) of $8.5 billion was up 6% y-o-y, and it compares with our forecast of $8.3 billion. The revenue growth was driven by a 7% rise in agricultural and turf-related equipment sales, while construction and forestry equipment sales were up 3%. Looking at the bottom line, the company’s earnings of $2.92 per share, although were down from the $3.87 figure in the prior-year quarter, they were well above our forecast of $2.20 and the consensus estimate of $2.23.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO