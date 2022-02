The second-generation Ford GT has officially entered its final model year. That's not new information and we should be grateful it's been around this long. Ford initially intended to wrap up the show a couple of years ago but customer demand proved too hard to resist. No one complained. Last week's 2022 Chicago Auto Show saw Ford debut yet another limited edition, the Alan Mann Heritage Edition. Will there be a final edition? It's certainly possible and we'll know soon enough as Motor Authority has confirmed that car number 1,100 out of 1,350 just rolled off the assembly line at Multimatic's facility in Canada.

