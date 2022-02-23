ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costly Superstition: Jack Grealish and Shin Guards

By Emmanuel Odey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is in line with the rules of the game that footballers are required to wear shin guards. But rules are meant to be broken, right? Or maybe rewritten. Hence, some footballers (and people in general) choose to do things the other way. Enter Jack Grealish. Of course the...

February 21st & 22nd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Jack Grealish sends 'get well' message to young fan with cancer

A girl with a rare cancer has received a surprise "get well" message from England and Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish. Seven-year-old Leila was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of sarcoma, just weeks after cheering on England and her favourite player in Euro 2020. Her family is now raising money...
Memphis Depay
Jack Grealish
Paulo Dybala
Bristol City may struggle to hold onto young starlet Alex Scott as West Ham, Leicester and Everton plot moves for the exciting teenager who has been dubbed The Guernsey Jack Grealish

Bristol City are bracing themselves for big-money offers from the Premier League and abroad for teenage starlet Alex Scott. The Championship side are readying themselves for a summer fight to retain Scott with interest mounting in the exciting teenager who has been dubbed The Guernsey Grealish. Scott, 18, broke into...
Leeds vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Surely it can’t happen AGAIN?

It’s been some week, hasn’t it? Spurs started off the week on a massive high by knocking off Manchester City in a 3-2 thriller, and opening up the league title race for Liverpool. They then followed those heroics up by laying a steaming pile at Turf Moor, losing 1-0 to Burnley in horrible weather and prompting Antonio Conte to, and this is putting it mildly, lose his cool to reporters.
Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
Fan Letters: ‘Does this club ever learn from its past mistakes?’ asks RR reader Roy

Hello, here are a few words about our club. The season isn’t over yet, yes we are in a bad patch, do people not realise the young lads were always going to have a dip in form? It just so happens it’s all at the same time. If we were to get promotion what would our expectations be? Promotion again, playoffs? Now take a minute and be realistic – answer these questions if you can.
Transfer Rumor: Could Arsenal lure away one of the best players in the Bundesliga?

Thursday’s stoppage-time winner by Alexandre Lacazette keeps Arsenal in control of the race for fourth place and a return to the Champions League. With those ambitions, those hopes, will come increased transfer speculation for enhancements to the squad this summer. If they are back in the top four, the Gunners will need a few more players capable of starting at that level.
Inter Miami 2022 season preview: Back on track?

Since joining MLS in 2020, Inter Miami has so far drawn attention for all the wrong reasons. They were found guilty of extensive MLS rule violations in building their 2020 roster, resulting in a multi-million dollar allocation money fine, while star striker Gonzalo Higuaín made more headlines for saying he thought he’d be able to play “with a cigarette in [his] mouth” than for anything that happened on the pitch.
Premier League reveal why Everton did not get a penalty against Manchester City

It was utter chaos soon after Manchester City had scored the go-ahead goal against Everton. Dele Alli had just come on and played Richarlison through on goal on the Everton left, Ederson came out quickly to smother the ball and as it popped clear, City’s Rodri came to manage the ricochet, and clearly controlled it with his right lower arm.
Manchester City Beat Everton 1-0: Reaction & Tweets

Amid much controversy and little good play, Manchester City win a close and tight affair. A Phil Foden was the difference as City move clear six points at the top. Pep Guardiola has described Manchester City’s hard-fought 1-0 win away to Everton as a potentially significant victory in our season.
Look who's back! Jack Wilshere makes his return to football as he gets his first minutes on the pitch in OVER nine months for Danish side Aarhus in a five-goal thriller

Jack Wilshere made his long-awaited return to football when he came on as a second half substitute for Aarhus on Friday night. Having been released by Bournemouth last summer, Wilshere had not played competitively since the Championship play-offs in May. He had been training with his former club Arsenal in...
Blackpool 4-1 Reading: Familiar Defensive Failings

Three games, two wins, one draw. It has been a while since we could go into a match with such a run of form. To be fair, two of the last three results have to be ascribed still to Veljko Paunovic. In some way, you could say that just before parting company he managed to get the turnaround. Or at least that was what it looked like. The momentum was definitely ours with the whole atmosphere around Reading Football Club much more positive than 10 days ago.
