Pennsylvania businessman leading convoy to nation’s capital in protest

By Madonna Mantione
 4 days ago

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania truck drivers are taking a cue from their fellow Canadian counterparts and joining an effort to protest at the nation’s capital.

The Bob Bolus Towers & Truckers for America Group is getting ready to leave Lackawanna County and head to Washington D.C. Wednesday morning around 8:00 a.m.

Bob Bolus is the owner of Bolus Truck Parts and Towing Service in Throop. Wednesday, he’s planning to lead a convoy of truckers from the Scranton area to Washington D.C.

“These are people that have put their whole lives to buy a truck, drive a truck, live in a truck. When people are home sleeping nice and snug as a bug in a rug, these guys are pounding up and down the highway,” said Bob Bolus, Owner, Bolus Truck Parts and Towing Service.

Bolus and other truck drivers from across the northeast are protesting a number of things like vaccine mandates, fuel prices, and restrictions on the trucking industry.

“They’re overregulated, the fuel charge operation expenses are out of mind, out of sight. And we’re asking this to be brought back where it was before Biden took office,” Bolus explained.

Bolus says the convoy is intended to be peaceful and in cooperation with law enforcement on the Capital Beltway.

“We’re not blockading anything off. We’re peaceful, we’re going down the road, we’re not looking for a fight. We’re looking to be recognized, we’re looking to be heard, and we’re looking to be supported because it’s not just about us, it’s about every family in America,” Bolus said.

Bolus says the convoy will make a stop in Harrisburg and Maryland, adding supporters along the way.

“I hope 10,000, but it’s all up to who shows up and joins us on the way. We have food, we have beverages for our people that are going. We’re gonna just enjoy it, it’s our outing to let Washington know they work for us, we don’t work for them,” Bolus said.

