According to a new report, Call of Duty 2022 -- a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- is making changes to the series' most controversial feature. Over the past few years, skill-based matchmaking, more popularly known as SBMM, has become the bogeyman of Call of Duty fans. The system of skill-based matchmaking has been around for many, many years, but it's only in the past few years that it's come to the attention of fans, partially because of the fine-tuning that's been made to it recently, but also because of the various social media campaigns against it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO